Westbrook totaled 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 128-123 win over the Nuggets.

Westbrook scored 15 of his 21 points against his former team and was instrumental in the late rally, ending a horrific eight-game skid for the Kings. Although Dennis Schroder also scored 21 points from the bench, Westbrook has gradually taken over the starting job at point guard. He's played with the first unit in 11 of 17 games, and has averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.2 steals over his last five starting appearances.