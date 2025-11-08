Westbrook totaled 24 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and nine assists over 35 minutes during Friday's 132-101 loss to Oklahoma City.

Westbrook was with the first unit for the third consecutive tome in the loss, and it appears that his presence is more than a passing trend. He's successfully unseated Malik Monk and Keon Ellis as Dennis Schroder's counterpart in the backcourt, and is posting solid totals along the way. Although he was off the fantasy radar to begin the season, he's viable now in his new role.