Kings' Russell Westbrook: Logs season-high 27 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook accumulated 27 points (9-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 136-127 loss to Detroit.
Westbrook fired up 21 shot attempts and managed his best scoring total of the season during the defeat. Westbrook's career renaissance has been a major boost for the Kings, but the former MVP's contributions still haven't translated into many wins. If Domantas Sabonis (knee) and Zach LaVine (ankle) can return to action over the next month, they can join Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan and try to salvage the season, but they face an uphill battle with a conference-worst 7-23 record.
