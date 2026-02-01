default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Westbrook (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Westbrook will miss a third consecutive game while nursing a right foot contusion, and his next chance to play is Wednesday against the Grizzlies. The Kings traded Dennis Schroder to the Cavaliers on Saturday, so Devin Carter could enter Sacramento's starting lineup Sunday in Westbrook's absence.

More News