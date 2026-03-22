Kings' Russell Westbrook: Out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Westbrook is dealing with soreness, so the Kings will take a cautious approach. Nique Clifford is likely to step into an expanded role as a result.
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