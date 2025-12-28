Westbrook generated 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes of Saturday's 113-107 win over the Mavericks.

Westbrook's nine assists were enough to push him into seventh place in all-time assists, passing Magic Johnson. The veteran guard tied for the team high in points, eclipsing the 20-point mark for the fourth time in five games. Since moving into the starting lineup Nov. 12, Westbrook is averaging 14.5 points, 7.9 assists,7.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 29.9 minutes per game.