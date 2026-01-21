Westbrook ended Tuesday's 130-117 loss to the Heat with 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 31 minutes.

Westbrook continued his productive ways Tuesday, having now scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games. The veteran point guard has averaged 18.1 points, 6.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32.1 minutes per contest across 11 games this month.