Kings' Russell Westbrook: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Westbrook remains day-to-day after missing the past two games for Sacramento due to a right foot contusion. If the veteran point guard is unable to return, the Kings will likely lean on Dennis Schroder once again.
