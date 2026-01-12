Westbrook chipped in 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-98 victory over the Rockets.

Westbrook distributed a team-high 10 assists, tallying his 12th double-double of 2025-26. The veteran floor general has averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30.6 minutes per contest through six games this month so far, but he's shooting just 39.0 percent from the field.