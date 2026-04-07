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Kings' Russell Westbrook: Ruled out for Tuesday
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RotoWire Staff
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Westbrook (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Westbrook hasn't played since March 19 due to a right toe injury and is without a timetable for a return. He'll have just two more chances to suit up this season after Tuesday, with his next chance to play coming in Friday's rematch with Golden State.