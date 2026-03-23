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Westbrook (foot) is out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Westbrook is set for a second straight absence due to a right foot issue. Killian Hayes (foot) is questionable for the Kings, so there could be a significant opening for Devin Carter and Malik Monk in the backcourt if Hayes is ultimately downgraded to out. Westbrook's next opportunity to take the court will arrive Thursday in Orlando.

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