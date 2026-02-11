Westbrook has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to left ankle soreness.

The ankle issue is a new concern for Westbrook, whose next opportunity to play will come against the Magic on Feb. 19. The Kings will be extremely shorthanded in their final game before the All-Star break, so Nique Clifford, Devin Carter and Daeqwon Plowden will likely all see a heavy workload.