Kings' Russell Westbrook: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to left ankle soreness.
The ankle issue is a new concern for Westbrook, whose next opportunity to play will come against the Magic on Feb. 19. The Kings will be extremely shorthanded in their final game before the All-Star break, so Nique Clifford, Devin Carter and Daeqwon Plowden will likely all see a heavy workload.
