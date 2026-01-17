Westbrook posted 26 points (9-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 128-115 victory over the Wizards.

The 26 points led all scorers on the night, while the six made three-pointers were a new season high for Westbrook. The veteran guard has topped 20 points three times in nine January contests, averaging 17.1 points, 6.7 assists, 5.2 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.0 steals on the month.