Kings' Russell Westbrook: Sitting out again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook (foot) will not play Friday against the Celtics.
Westbrook will sit for the second straight game. He was previously marked as questionable ahead of Thursday's game, so fantasy managers can operate under the assumption that he's day-to-day. In the meantime, Dennis Schroder is likely to take on an expanded role.
