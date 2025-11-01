Westbrook won't start in Saturday's game against the Bucks, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Dylan Cardwell will enter the starting lineup for the first time in his career Sunday, pushing Westbrook to the second unit. Over three appearances off the bench this season, the veteran point guard has averaged 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 21.0 minutes per game.