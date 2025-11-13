Westbrook is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Westbrook is getting the start with Zach LaVine (thigh) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by DeMar DeRozan, Dennis Schroder, Precious Achiuwa and Domantas Sabonis. Through five starts this season, Westbrook has compiled averages of 20.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 3.2 triples, 1.4 steals and 4.0 turnovers per contest.