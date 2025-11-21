Westbrook registered 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 21 minutes during Thursday's 137-96 loss to the Grizzlies.

The Kings suffered one of their biggest losses of the season, a 41-point defeat to the Grizzlies, and Westbrook was one of the few players who ended up posting a decent fantasy line. The veteran floor general is not the triple-double threat he once was during his prime years, but he can still put up decent numbers as long as he stays in a starting role. Westbrook is averaging 11.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game over his last five outings.