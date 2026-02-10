Westbrook chipped in 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes during Monday's 120-94 loss to the Pelicans.

The Kings continue to monitor Westbrook's workload in the wake of a foot injury he suffered in late January, and the 37-year-old guard has played 26 minutes or fewer in three of four games since returning to the lineup. During that span, he's averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 assists, 2.5 boards and 2.3 threes in just 24.8 minutes a contest. With Sacramento holding the worst record in the NBA at 12-43 and headed for the top of the lottery, Westbrook could be one of the veterans who finds their usage scaled back for the remainder of the season even if he's fully healthy.