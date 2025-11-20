Westbrook supplied seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 loss to Oklahoma City.

Westbrook logged just his first single-digit scoring performance while being in the starting lineup, which may primarily be attributed to being pulled early due to Oklahoma City building an insurmountable lead in the fourth quarter. In nine starts this season, Westbrook averages 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.6 threes on a remarkable 45.1 percent clip.