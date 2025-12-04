Westbrook recorded 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 121-95 loss to Houston.

Westbrook led the team in assists Wednesday, and he continues to be a solid asset in points leagues after landing in Sacramento late in training camp. The veteran point guard has averaged 13.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.2 minutes per contest across 22 games this season.