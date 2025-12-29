Westbrook closed with 13 points (6-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 125-101 loss to the Lakers.

The Kings have become dependent on Westbrook's offensive spark, but he was unable to deliver his usual pop during Sunday's loss. He also saw a minute decrease once the game was out of hand, which contributed to the regression. He'll try to bounce back against the Clippers on Tuesday.