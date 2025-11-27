Westbrook amassed 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 loss to the Suns.

Westbrook picked up the slack for several underperforming starters, but it wasn't enough to get past the Suns. Excluding Westbrook, Sacramento's first unit compiled only 46 points. While Domantas Sabonis' (absence) absence affects the team's bottom line, Wednesday's regression from the starters didn't help matters.