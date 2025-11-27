Kings' Russell Westbrook: Ties for team-high total in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook amassed 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 loss to the Suns.
Westbrook picked up the slack for several underperforming starters, but it wasn't enough to get past the Suns. Excluding Westbrook, Sacramento's first unit compiled only 46 points. While Domantas Sabonis' (absence) absence affects the team's bottom line, Wednesday's regression from the starters didn't help matters.
More News
-
Kings' Russell Westbrook: Leads fourth-quarter rally•
-
Kings' Russell Westbrook: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Kings' Russell Westbrook: Tacks three steals in loss•
-
Kings' Russell Westbrook: Triple-doubles, makes history•
-
Kings' Russell Westbrook: Starting Friday•
-
Kings' Russell Westbrook: Flops in start•