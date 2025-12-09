Westbrook tallied 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 assists, 13 rebounds, two steals and one block across 40 minutes in Monday's 116-105 loss to the Pacers.

Westbrook turned in an efficient performance while stuffing the stat sheet, albeit in a losing effort. The veteran point guard posted game-high marks in rebounds and assists while leading Sacramento in scoring, securing his fourth triple-double on the campaign. The 37-year-old has logged two triple-doubles and a double-double in his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 13.4 points, 10.8 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals across 30.6 minutes per contest.