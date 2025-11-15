Westbrook provided 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds and 14 assists over 31 minutes during Friday's 124-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

Head coach Doug Christie started Westbrook in place of Dennis Schroder in this game, and while the Kings suffered another defeat, Westbrook delivered a vintage performance while posting his second triple-double of the campaign. As if that wasn't enough, Westbrook also became the ninth player in NBA history to record 10,000 career assists and only the second with 25,000 points as well, joining LeBron James (back) in that exclusive list. Westbrook should experience an uptick in his fantasy value as long as he remains in a starting role due to his ability to rack up stats with ease.