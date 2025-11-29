Westbrook had 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, 14 assists and four steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 128-119 loss to the Jazz.

This was Westbrook's third triple-double of the season and he also notched a new season high in steals. Westbrook has been in a nice rhythm over the past four, pumping out top-50 value behind averages of 15.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 2.0 triples, 1.8 steals and 3.3 turnovers per game.