Westbrook generated 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, 10 assists, a steal over 35 minutes of Wednesday's 121-116 win over Golden State.

Westbrook, the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles, added another tally to his total Wednesday. Westbrook's 16 rebounds were his most since May of 2021. The veteran guard has offered a major boost to the Kings' starting lineup while Keegan Murray (thumb) has been sidelined. In his last six games, Westbrook is averaging 17.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals across 32.1 minutes.