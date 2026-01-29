default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Westbrook (foot) will not play Thursday against the 76ers.

Westbrook was unable to shake his questionable tag on the front end of this back-to-back set. In his absence, the Kings will likely lean more on Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis and Nique Clifford. Westbrook's status for Friday's game versus Boston remains in the air.

More News