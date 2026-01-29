Kings' Russell Westbrook: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westbrook (foot) will not play Thursday against the 76ers.
Westbrook was unable to shake his questionable tag on the front end of this back-to-back set. In his absence, the Kings will likely lean more on Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis and Nique Clifford. Westbrook's status for Friday's game versus Boston remains in the air.
