Merrill (ankle) and the Kings agreed to a contract Friday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Merrill was waived by the Grizzlies in January after suffering an ankle injury that required surgery and would keep him out 3-4 months. Now presumably healthy, Merrill is expected to fight for a spot during training camp with the Kings. Since being drafted with the final pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, he's appeared in 36 games and has gone 28-for-70 (40.0) percent from three in his 291 minutes.