Vezenkov (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Toronto.

Vezenkov has been sidelined for nearly six weeks due to a right ankle sprain, but a return appears imminent for the 28-year-old. When ultimately cleared, Vezenkov could be a candidate to help fill the potential void of Kevin Huerter (shoulder) if the latter misses extended time after being injured in Monday's win over Memphis. Vezenkov is averaging just 5.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.6 minutes across 35 appearances this season, but he is knocking down 38.0 percent of 2.9 threes per game.