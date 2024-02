Vezenkov (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Vezenkov will miss a fifth straight game due to a right ankle sprain, which shouldn't be surprising given he was initally deemed week-to-week. However, the Kings continue to list him as questionable ahead of each game, so it's unclear how far along he is in his rehab. Vezenkov can be considered questionable, at best, for Saturday's matchup in Chicago.