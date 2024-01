Vezenkov went to the locker room during the second half of Monday's game against Atlanta due to an ankle injury, but he's been cleared to return, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Vezenkov went down under the hoop and immediately went to the locker room for further evaluation, but it didn't take long to get the all-clear from Sacramento's medical staff. He'll be available if needed down the stretch.