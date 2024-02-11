Vezenkov is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks while tending to a recurring right ankle sprain, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Vezenkov initially sprained the ankle in the Kings' Jan. 22 win over Atlanta, resulting in him missing seven games before he returned to action 16 days later. After making his second appearance since suffering the injury in Friday's 135-106 win over the Nuggets, Vezenkov aggravated the ankle sprain in Saturday's practice, per Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee. The Kings will likely have an update on Vezenkov's status coming out of the All-Star break, but his absence will create a minor hole in the rotation. Alex Len and Kessler Edwards look to be the primary candidates to step into the rotation in Vezenkov's absence, while Trey Lyles could also see an expanded role as the top backup at both frontcourt spots.