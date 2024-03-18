Vezenkov (ankle), who remains out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, was a full participant during the team's morning shootaround, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Vezenkov hasn't played since Feb. 9 and has missed 28 of Sacramento's last 37 games while dealing with a lingering ankle issue. Shootarounds aren't normally very intense, so the former EuroLeague MVP probably still has a few hurdles to clear before getting cleared for game action. Vezenkov's role was minor before his absence, but the Kings may look to get him more involved with Trey Lyles (knee) hurt and Kevin Huerter struggling.