Vezenkov (thumb), who's listed as questionable, was a full participant during Wednesday's practice and is trending toward playing Wednesday against the Pelicans, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Vezenkov, Chris Duarte (thumb) and Trey Lyles (calf) are all expected to play despite being listed as questionable, while Keegan Murray (back) is trending in the wrong direction. If that holds true, Duarte would presumably take Murray's spot in the starting lineup, while Vezenkov would be a candidate for increased usage off the bench.