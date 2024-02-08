Vezenkov (ankle) tallied three points (3-3 FT) and one rebound across six minutes Wednesday in the Kings' 133-120 loss to the Pistons.

Vezenkov missed the Kings' last seven games with a right ankle sprain before getting the green light to play Wednesday. He supplanted Kessler Edwards on the second unit but occupied only a minor role in head coach Mike Brown's rotation. The rookie forward is averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 triples in 11.0 minutes per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field over seven appearances in January.