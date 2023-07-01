Vezenkov has agreed on a three-year, $20 million contract with the Kings, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

At 27-years-old and a two-time MVP of the Greek League, Vezenkov is expected to play a formidable role with the Kings right away. He is a sharpshooting 6-foot-9 forward with a career 40% average from deep, as well as an efficient 63% from two-point range. It remains to be seen how he will adapt to the NBA game, but depending on how the Kings use him, he could hold some fantasy value in the upcoming season.