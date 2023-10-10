Head coach Mike Brown said Tuesday that he doesn't know if Vezenkov will be part of the rotation to begin the regular season, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Vezenkov popped for 12 points in 11 minutes during Sunday's preseason opener, but most of his run came when the regulars were already done for the night. The reigning EuroLeague MVP opted to join the Kings this offseason, but it's not surprising to hear that he'll have to fight for playing time on a championship-contending squad. Keegan Murray, who was strong as a rookie last year, and Harrison Barnes, who has championship experience with the Warriors, will start at the two forward spots again, but Vezenkov definitely has a higher offensive upside than fellow backups like Trey Lyles, Chris Duarte and Kessler Edwards.