Vezenkov was diagnosed with a moderate right ankle sprain Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in 7-to-14 days, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Vezenkov suffered the ankle sprain during Monday's win over Atlanta but was cleared to return, though he finished with only six minutes played. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 10.0 minutes per game, so his absence shouldn't have a major ripple effect, though Chris Duarte and Trey Lyles are candidates for a few extra minutes off the bench until Vezenkov returns.