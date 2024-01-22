Vezenkov is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to a left ankle sprain.
Vezenkov has played double-digit minutes in his last two appearances, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available Monday. If he's sidelined, Harrison Barnes could see a few additional minutes.
