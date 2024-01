Vezenkov (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Vezenkov was originally to be re-evaluated 7-to-14 days after Jan. 26 due to a right ankle sprain, but he has a chance to suit up just five days removed from that report. In his last five appearances, Vezenkov saw just 10.0 minutes per game, so the rotation doesn't figure to be impacted much if he is unable to suit up.