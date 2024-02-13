The Kings announced Tuesday that Vezenkov (ankle) will be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140reports.

Vezenkov was diagnosed with a grade 3 right ankle sprain and is looking at a lengthy stint on the sidelines. Based on his re-evaluation date, it's likely that he won't see the floor until at least mid-March. While Vezenkov is out, the Kings could continue to rely on Trey Lyles. In six February games, Lyles averaged 11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 three-pointers.