Vezenkov notched 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt) and six rebounds across 21 minutes in Thursday's 116-113 preseason win over the Jazz.

Vezenkov started with Keegan Murray (illness) sidelined, and he made the most of the opportunity, putting up decent numbers and draining three of his eight attempts from beyond the arc. Vezenkov's main strength is his shooting ability, and while he'll open the season as a bench option, his scoring ability is what will ultimately decide both his long-term role and his potential fantasy upside.