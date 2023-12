Vezenkov registered 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 20 minutes during Friday's 114-106 win over the Suns.

Kevin Huerter played a foul-plagued 17 minutes and scored just a single point, so the Kings turned to Vezenkov and he certainly didn't disappoint. Vezenkov came into Friday's game averaging 10.0 minutes in his previous two games played, so perhaps this will give the coaching staff something to think about.