Vezenkov supplied 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and five rebounds in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 131-117 loss to the Clippers.

Vezenkov has endured quite a few ups and downs to start his NBA journey, though there have been more downs and ups thus far. After all, he has yet to start a game, and this was the first time he logged more than 20 minutes. Fortunately for him, he made his presence felt and also notched his best scoring mark of the campaign. However, until his role changes and he can see more minutes on a regular basis, he is going to remain a non-factor in most fantasy formats outside of extremely deep leagues with category-based scoring.