Vezenkov posted eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 12 minutes during Monday's 143-131 victory over the Wizards.

Vezenkov continues to see limited action off the bench, playing more than 20 minutes just three times over his first 22 NBA appearances. The sharpshooter is capable of providing quality production in brief stints on the court, but he doesn't have a clear path to increased playing time and shouldn't be rostered in standard leagues.