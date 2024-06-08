Vezenkov has informed the Kings he does not plan on returning for the second year of his contract, Mihalis Stefanou of eurohoops.net reports.

Vezenkov has a guaranteed contract for the 2024-25 season without an option, so it is possible that the Kings could waive him in the offseason. It is unclear whether the 28-year-old will remain in the NBA, or make a potential return to Europe. Vezenkov played one season for the Kings and averaged 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists across 12.2 minutes in 42 appearances.