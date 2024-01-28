Vezenkov (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
No surprise here as original reports suggested Vezenkov would be re-evaluated 7-to-14 days from Wednesday. However, Vezenkov being listed as questionable ahead of game time could suggest that he is progressing quicker than expected.
