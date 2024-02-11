Vezenkov is out for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City due to a right ankle sprain.

After a seven-game absence due to the same injury, Vezenkov appeared in both of the Kings' last two contests, playing 22 total minutes. Given that the Kings are classifying his injury as a right ankle sprain rather than injury management, it's possible that Vezenkov suffered a setback or aggravation during his most recent appearance in Saturday's 135-106 win over Denver. Alex Len or Kessler Edwards look to be the most likely candidates to take Vezenkov's spot in head coach Mike Brown's rotation.