Kings' Skal Labissiere: Another productive offensive showing
Labissiere tallied 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's 97-83 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.
Labissiere has been impressive in three of the Kings' four exhibitions, posting a trio of double-digit scoring tallies and shooting at least 46 percent in those contests. Monday's rebounding total was also a preseason high, and he's recorded one block in each of his four games as well. The second-year big man's efforts have likely earned him a solid dose of playing time as part of the frontcourt rotation heading into the regular season, with his ability to space the floor adding to the well-rounded fantasy production he appears capable of offering.
More News
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Second consecutive strong effort Friday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Shows flashes despite turnover issues Monday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Drops 25 points Sunday•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Posts team-high 19 points in Friday's loss•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Posts 13 in loss•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Starting Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...