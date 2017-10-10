Labissiere tallied 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Monday's 97-83 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.

Labissiere has been impressive in three of the Kings' four exhibitions, posting a trio of double-digit scoring tallies and shooting at least 46 percent in those contests. Monday's rebounding total was also a preseason high, and he's recorded one block in each of his four games as well. The second-year big man's efforts have likely earned him a solid dose of playing time as part of the frontcourt rotation heading into the regular season, with his ability to space the floor adding to the well-rounded fantasy production he appears capable of offering.