Kings' Skal Labissiere: Assigned to G-League
Labissiere was assigned to the G-League's Reno Bighorns on Tuesday, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.
In a somewhat surprising move, the Kings have opted to send Labissiere, who's averaging 17.1 minutes per game this season, to the G-League. Labissiere saw just four minutes during the Kings' most recent game against Milwaukee, however, while Zach Randolph garnered 34. It's possible Labissiere's G-League stint is just for one game to get him some more on-court experience. But, his situation overall this season is likely frustrating fantasy owners who took a chance on the second-year player after he saw 30.8 minutes per game across the last eight tilts of the 2016-17 season.
